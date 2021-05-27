E-Settlement Restates Commitment to Digital Inclusion

Emma Okonji

E-Settlement Limited, a Financial Technology (Fintech) firm, has restated its commitment in ensuring that the country’s financial inclusion drive gets to the nooks and crannies of the country, through its massive deployment of agents in rural areas.

The firm said it would work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to bring innovations, in line with the apex bank’s directives on cashless economy.

The Chief Operating Officer of E-Settlement Limited, Lolade Akinsete, who gave the assurance, said the firm had been repositioned to change the way Nigerians transact with a bouquet of world-class products that would make transactions easier, seamless and secured.

Speaking on the need to address the financial inclusion challenges in the country, she said: “We are a financial technology company with solutions tailored to solve financial problems through the use of Information Technology (IT). E-Settlement Limited is an independent, private sector led-limited liability company located in Lagos, with a focus on providing innovative, dependable, easy-to-use, affordable and secure payment solutions to everyday financial problems in Africa.”

On the Paycentre solution, Akinsete added that “Paycentre is a financial inclusion solution that provides some banking hall services outside of the brick bank especially in underserved and unbanked communities. Paycentre also aims to be a lifestyle solution with bill payment features ranging from airtime, to cable and also electricity. Paycentre aims to provide everyday needs for funds without you having to visit a bank.

The PayCentre Web and Mobile app grants you the freedom to receive and provide banking hall services by offering you the best agency banking solution in Africa. Our easy-to-use platform grants you total control and insight into your business performance”

In the area of deploying other innovative solutions such as PayPad, she said described Paypad as a merchant solution and is only card present. “It is your regular POS but ours is mPOS, where the merchant/shop owner has an application and can input the cost of the item bought on the app and the mPOS serves as a card reader.

Interesting fact, Paycentre was born out of the Paypad solution. Paypad is an mPOS solution that enables businesses receive payments via a smart phone. PayPad grants its users access to functions such as e-marketing, smart printing, sales analytics, payment acceptance, seamless integration, multi-location support, invoice and order issuance.”

The Fintech boss also brought to fore the need for rural dwellers to embrace digital and agency banking. She said agency banking would help protect funds in a way. People in underbanked areas won’t need to travel with large amount of cash since there would be a PayCentre agent that they can get cash from, once they reach their destination. Agency banking is not the cause of insecurity but it is helping to curb it in its own way, she said.

She commended the Central Bank of Nigeria for playing a superb regulatory role while hinting that they have their eyes in the West African and sub-Saharan market. “The CBN is regularly evolving and coming up with guidelines and rules to put structure in this market that is constantly growing and changing. CBN is not only protecting us but protecting the end users which are the everyday customer. They have an enormous task at hand and they perform it graciously and even beyond scope.

We totally align with their policy directives as a regulator and I must tell you the truth, we commend them for their directives. We are definitely looking to expand to other countries in Africa that have these same issues that we experience here in Nigeria. We do not want to be only Nigerian based market. We have that in the plan, we hope to expand to other African countries, but it is one step at a time”, she added.

