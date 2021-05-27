Abiodun Inaugurates Roads in Ota LG

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has restated that his administration would continue to consult the residents of the state to determine infrastructural projects they want government to undertake.

Abiodun, who said no infrastructural project would be embarked upon without adequate inputs from the people, emphasised that his administration would not be a sectional one, but equitable administration.

The governor stated this on Wednesday, at the official inauguration of 4.92KM AIT/Raypower and Ikola-Osi Ota-Navy Roads, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Abiodun noted that the two roads received his administration’s attention and were prioritised due to its importance to the residents of Lagos and Ogun States.

According to him, the roads serve as a bypass to the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, noting they would create access to commuters between Lagos and Ogun.

While describing Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government as the “industrial LG” in Nigeria, Abiodun said the newly inaugurated roads will create enabling environment, enhance the economic growth and improve individual prosperity along the corridor.

He added that the construction of the roads was in tandem with the decision of his administration to construct all the connecting and access roads between Ogun and Lagos.

The governor, who disclosed that roads in the state would be constructed and rehabilitated to improve the lives of residents, stressed the roads fitted with street lights and walkway, would further open up Ota and Agbado borderline to investors.

While commending the people of the local government for their support, Abiodun stressed that reconstruction of Agbara-Lusada-Atan industrial road will be completed in 14 months, appealing to the people to be patient with his administration on other roads noted for rehabilitation.

In his welcome remarks, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the two roads were community based projects, adding the roads were commenced and completed within the first one year of Governor Abiodun in office.

In their respective goodwill messages, the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdul-Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, former Commissioner for Cooperatives and Community Development, Durojaiye Aiyedogbon, and former deputy governor in the state, Salmot Badru, lauded the governor for undertaking construction of roads in the Ogun West senatorial district, despite the limited resources of the state government.

