France Ready to Assist Nigeria Tackle Insecurity, Says Macron

By Deji Elumoye

France has expressed its readiness to help Nigeria solve the myriad of security challenges facing the country.

This assurance was given yesterday by the French President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, at a bilateral meeting, during which he hosted Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on the sidelines of the Financing Africa Summit in Paris.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement late last night quoted President Macron as saying the French government will absolutely be there on the side of Nigeria and willing to support with everything to assist the country to overcome the security threats.

French President Macron further pledged his steadfast support for Nigeria and its people as they confront the security challenges facing the country.

President Buhari and his French counterpart, Macron also expressed the commitment of Nigeria and France to working together to fight insecurity bedeviling the Lake Chad basin area and entire stretch of the Sahel region.

The President, at the meeting, outlined the challenges all round facing the country as well as its neighbours and spoke about the steps he has taken to reignite response to the situation, which he said included the appointment of new Service Chiefs.

He expressed the willingness of Nigeria to work with France and all international partners to reign in the security challenges and thanked President Macron for agreeing to intensify the existing partnership with Nigeria.

