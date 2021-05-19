DPR’s Alternative Resolution Centre Begins Operation

By Emmanuel Addeh

The Oil and Gas Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC) set up by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has begun sitting to reduce the number of cases that get to the regular courts.

In a statement in Abuja, the oil and gas industry regulator noted that the centre has already successfully resolved its first case in line with the objective of the federal government for speedy resolution of disputes in the industry.

Head, Public Affairs of the DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, who signed the statement, stressed that four other cases were currently at hearing stage before the ADRC.

According to the DPR, the ADRC is one of the units of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

Osu said the ADRC has a six-member advisory council and a 20-member body of neutrals which has been mediating on disputes between players in the oil and gas value chain.

He stated that the setting up of the ADRC was in consonance with the provisions of the Petroleum Act Cap P10 Laws of the Federation 2004 which emphasises the settlement of disputes through alternative dispute resolution mechanisms without recourse to litigation.

“The ADRC has successfully resolved its first case and we have four others pending. This is a positive step for the industry because the objective of setting up the centre is to reduce cost, enhance safety and add value to the sector.

“With this, we can begin to win investors’ confidence thereby attracting more investments to the oil and gas sector,” Osu added.

He explained that participating or referring of cases to ADRC was voluntary, adding that it would however be very beneficial to the parties.

The centre , the DPR said, was set up by to offer arbitration, mediation and conciliation services for the industry.

The advisory council is made up of the Director/CEO of DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, who is the chairman as well as Justice Saliu Said, Justice Cecelia Olatoregun, Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) , Mr Daere Akobo and Mr Nicholas Odinuwe.

