Babcock, CASON Graduates 17 in Church Administration

By Funmi Ogundare

It was celebration all the way at the Babcock UniversIty Centre for Executive Development (BCED), as 17 of its 27 pioneer students in Church Administration became the first fruits of collaboration between Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON) and the university.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony held recently in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, the Vice- Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo enjoined them not to rest on their oars, but aim to get to the zenith of knowledge.

He admonished them as church workers to acquire more knowledge to do well in the ministry.

He congratulated the faculty, as well as CASON for finding the institution worthy to partner with.

In his remarks, CASON President, Pastor Seyi Oladimeji said he was glad that what was once a dream has produced its first fruits, while urging the graduates to go back to their local churches and “run them well and not run them down. Shine the light in your corner; represent heavens well in your churches, represent the brand very well and God will give you the grace to do it well.”

The Senior Vice-President, Academics, Professor Philemon Amanze advised them not to shy away from the counsel of Apostle Paul to preach the word in season and out of season.

The Director, BCED, Professor Johnson Egwakhe congratulated the graduates for staying till the end, while others dropped out in the course of the programme.

He said the graduation ceremony would not only drive more students for the programme, but also create awareness and brand visibility for church administration.

Speaking on behalf of other graduates, Pastor Kayode Olorunishola expressed delight for being the first set of students in the programme, and for the impartation of sound knowledge.

In another development, Babcock University has matriculated a total of 535 students of the College of Postgraduate Studies, with the School of Management Sciences recording the highest number.

Speaking at the 11th matriculation ceremony recently, Prof. Tayo thanked the matriculating students for making Babcock their institution of preference, while urging them to uphold the core values for which the university is reputed.

“We accept the challenge of giving meaning to human life. That is why our educational system offers a Christ-centred approach to learning.”

He said beyond academic excellence, Babcock offers a holistic education and has won the global brand awards for five consecutive years, 2015 to 2019.

The occasion which held at the amphitheatre, also provided the platform for other officers to lend their voices.

In his counsel, Prof. Amanze urged the students to make the best of the institutional opportunities.

“Education is the passport for the future,” said Senior Vice-President Management Services, Prof. Yacob Haliso.

He commended the university administration that offered the first virtual classes, hooding and convocation ceremonies last year during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

