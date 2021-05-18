NASS Urges Awareness for Africa Mini-Football Nations Cup

By Olawale Ajimotokanin

The members of the National Assembly have urged the organisers of the second Africa Mini-Football Nations Cup scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo State from July 8to 17 to ensure adequate sensitization for the tournament.

The Vice-Chairman Senate Committee on Youth and Sports Development, Senator Kola Balogun, and the Chairman, House Committee on Youth and Sports Development, Hon Olumide Osoba, complained about lack of publicity at a meeting with the visiting members of Nigeria Mini Football Association. They urged the association to heighten the tempo of the publicity for the tournament.

While promising to encourage the growth and development of the Mini-Football in the country, Senator Balogun, who deputised for the Chairman, Senator Obinna Ogba, told visiting members of the NMA that little is known by the public that a tournament of the magnitude of the Africa Mini-Football Nations Cup would hold in the country.

However, a member of the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports Development, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has promised to assist the NMA in the publicity aspects of the continental tournament through her radio station should the NMA so request.

“Write me a formal letter, and I will support you in the area of publicity through my radio station”, she said.

The Chairman NMA, Hon Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo, who led members of the association on the visit, told the legislatures that the purpose of their visit was to seek their support and intervention as an institution that superintends all sports in the country.

In another development, Africa Mini-Football Confederation President, Achraf Ben Salha, arrived in the country yesterday with Tarik Zakaria, a member of AMC on inspection of the facilities in Ibadan. The Tunisians left for Ibadan for the inspection yesterday and will meet Governor Seyi Makinde after the inspection.

