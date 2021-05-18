Govs Meet Tomorrow over Executive Order 10

By Chuks Okocha

The governors of the 36 state of the federation would be convening their 30th teleconference meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow) to address matters such as the contentious Executive Order 10 and the third wave of COVID-19.

The Director General of the Governors Forum, Mr. Asishana B Okauru, is expected to brief the forum on the series of Executive Order 10 meetings with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, about the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PSAN).

A statement by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Mr. Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said that the meeting would also discuss an update of the States Fiscal Transparency Accountability (SFTAS), report among other things.

The meeting would be held virtually and would cover lessons for States and Actions for Governors on Sustainability as well as the adoption of SaaS E-procurement.

The Governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, which is charged with the responsibility of liaising between the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the forum would brief the meeting on health matters arising from the coming of the third wave of COVID-19.

Furthermore, the statement said that there would be a presentation from the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Sabo Nanono, on the 2nd Phase of Farmers’ Enumeration.

The statement also said that there would be another presentation by the Director-General of the Bureau for Public Enterprises, Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh, on Unlocking Liquidity through Sale/Optimisation of State-owned Redundant/Sub-Optimal Assets.

