Eko Disco Moves to Improve Service Delivery

By Peter Uzoho

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has commenced the construction and rehabilitation of its network infrastructure for improved power supply to customers.

The company, in a statement yesterday signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communication, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, the projects included the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of installations across its distribution network.

Idemudia revealed that the projects once completed, would help the company achieve among other things, network improvement, increase reliability and quality of supply, allow flexibility for evacuation of additional power, address safety issues and relieve overloaded transformers and substations.

He listed some of the projects as the construction and rehabilitation of eight injection substations, explaining that projects that fell under this category include the upgrade of Keffi substation, reactivation of NTDA injection substation, Ajah.

Others are the upgrade of Ajah Local substation, construction of a new Surulere injection sub-station, upgrade of Trade Fair injection substation, construction of Olugborogun injection substation, Lekki, replacement of failed power transformer at Agbara Injection substation, and upgrade of Agungi station for higher capacity.

Idemudia added that the Eko Disco was also projected to procure 217 500KVA transformers which would be distributed across its 10 districts.

“During the same period the company has also committed to the construction of five new 33kv feeders that will cut across areas like Surulere, Festac, Ojo and Lekki, while 24 33kv feeders at Ikoyi, Lekki, Ibeju, Elemoro, Eleko, Apapa, Orile, FESTAC and Agbara will be rehabilitated.

“About five new 11kv feeders are expected to be deployed to Lekki, Ajah and Ojo to relieve overloaded feeders, while a total of 167 11kv feeder will be rehabilitated across our distribution network,” he said.

Idemudia noted that the implementation of the projects was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to service excellence and fulfil its promise of reliable and consistent supply to its customers.

