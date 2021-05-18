Clifford Chance Announces Nigerian as Partner

A Leading international law firm, Clifford Chance, has elevated a Nigerian, Olamide Oladosu to Partner. The announcement was made as part of a global cohort of 30 new partners drawn from all of the firm’s market-leading practices and every region.

In statements released by Clifford Chance, Matthew Layton, Global Managing Partner commented: “I’d like to congratulate each and every one of our new partners, for reaching this important milestone in their career. It is a testament to their commitment to being trusted advisers to our clients, on their most complex and important challenges and opportunities. Promoting these new partners reinforces our ambitious commitment to invest in our firm for today and into the future”.

Anthony Giustini, Regional Managing Partner for Africa said: “The election of Ouns and Olamide to the partnership recognises their exceptional legal expertise and business acumen, and illustrates our eagerness to promote and nurture African talents. Together with our 200+ Lawyers accompanying our clients in Africa, they will continue to develop our market reputation and expand our footprint across all areas. Congratulations to both!”

Olamide specialises in Energy and Infrastructure with a focus on the African continent, and is based in the firm’s London office. Olamide who has been called to the Nigerian Bar as a legal practitioner and admitted as a Solicitor in England & Wales, becomes the first Nigerian-qualified Lawyer to be elected to the Magic Circle firm’s global partnership. Olamide was previously the general counsel at Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, and a partner at Templars, a Nigerian full service law firm.

