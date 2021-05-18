Breaking: Nigeria Receives £4.2m Ibori Loot

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has confirmed on behalf of the federal Government the receipt of the sum of £4,214,017.66 from the United Kingdom (UK).

The said amount was recovered by the UK Government from associates and family members of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, as proceeds of crime.

The funds, according to a statement by Dr Umar Gwandu, media aide to Malami, “has been credited into the designated Federal Government account with naira equivalent value of the amount as of May 10, 2021”.

Recall that Malami, had on behalf of the federal government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UK Government for the repatriation of the funds said to have been looted from Delta State under Ibori.

The AGF remarked that the development was a demonstration of the recognition of Nigeria’s transparency in the deployment of recovered loot into public oriented projects.

Details later….

