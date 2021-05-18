All Set for SPIDEL Conference at Ibadan May 23-26

By Jude Igbanoi

The Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) has finalised plans to deliver an A-Class Annual Conference for Nigerian Lawyers.

The conference which holds from Sunday, May 23 to Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the world-class Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, is expected to attract the who-is-who in the Nigerian legal community, including all cadre of Lawyers, Judges, Legislators and the Executive.

At a media parley at the Bar Centre, Ikeja last week, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee and former NBA 1st Vice President, Mr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani said the theme of the conference is “The Role of Public Interest in Governance in Nigeria”.

He said ‘Aside from the eagerly awaited opening ceremony, a plenary session on “The Imperatives of Public Interest in Governance in Nigeria” will hold immediately afterwards.

‘The technical sessions will hold on May 24 and May 25 with varying sub-themes including “Internal security: a prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of regional vigilantes and other security frameworks);” “Internal security: A prerequisite for national development (legality and efficacy of public inquiry by State governments – issues on violent protests and recovery of assets),” and “When the State truly defends: Assessing the role of Office of the Public Defender of Lagos State & other institutional schemes for access to justice by the public.”

Other sessions are “Anti-corruption model: Asset declaration, public access and emerging issues;” “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Assessing Nigeria’s progress – focus discussion on gender equality, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions;” “Third party data capturing for national identification numbers project: national security and privacy issues;” “Paternity fraud in Nigeria: Legal and social implications”; “Showcase session on public interest lawyering: Capacity building and enhancement of practice skills on public interest lawyering – a continuing professional development perspective” and “NBA Public Interest Litigation Committee: Broadening the strategy for NBA’s intervention in public interest lawyering”.

‘With over 60 leading speakers having confirmed their participation, the annual conference promises to be highly intellectually rewarding. Some of the speakers include Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN; Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, and House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

‘Other speakers are the Attorney-General & Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN; NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata; former Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu; EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa; INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN; Legal Aid Council Director-General, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar; National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu; Oyo State Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, SAN, and leading Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

‘Aside from Minority Senate Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Senator Dino Melaye, the human rights community is fully represented by fiery human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN; Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, Aisha Yesufu, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, Mr. Jiti Ogunye, Mr. Liborous Oshoma and Mallam Mahdi Shehu among others.

Among the Governors who have committed to attend the annual conference are the host Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN and his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed. Other speakers are Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, and pioneer NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, among others.

‘The hybrid conference will host delegates at the expansive Jogor Centre in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols, while several sideline social events and a State Banquet have been planned to ensure that delegates experience the best that the ancient city of Ibadan can offer.

‘It is recalled that Governor Makinde had during a courtesy visit by NBA-SPIDEL delegation, assured that adequate security would be provided for the delegates throughout their stay in Ibadan.

‘Curtains will be drawn on the conference with the election of a new leadership to take over from current NBA-SPIDEL Chairman, Prof. Paul Ananaba, SAN, following his outstanding revival of the once moribund but influential NBA section’, Ubani said.

Police Impunity: NBA Ikeja Chairman Petitions NHRC, IGP and NASS

The Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association Ikeja Branch, Mr. Bartholomew Aguegbodo has petitioned the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, Police Service Commission and the National Human Rights Commission over the death of a suspect in Police custody at Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

Aguegbodo told newsmen at the press conference ‘I would like to bring to the notice of the public and the Police hierarchy, the condemnable actions of the officers of the Police Zonal Command 2, headquarters, Onikan under the leadership of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, which resulted to the death of Chief Godwin Ogbogu in Police custody, and the brazen moves of the officers involved to cover their tracks’.

Facts that lef to the Arrest, Detention and Death in Custody

Sometime in 2015 one Mr. Nwakibeya Udoye representing the Ado Royal Family sold a large tract of land to prospective buyers in Abule Ado, Satellite Town, Lagos. He claimed that he had the mandate of the Oba of Ado to sell the land. Over two hundred plots of land were sold, and Chief Godwin Ogbogu was one of the persons who bought the said land. Mr. Udoye subsequently collected over N180,000,000 from late Chief Godwin Ogbogu and other purchasers of the land, which he claimed would be used in the construction of infrastructural facilities in the to be developed estate. After the collection of this money, Mr. Udoye absconded and became very evasive.

The landlords immediately wrote a petition to the Area E Command Headquarters in Festac against Mr. Udoye, for fraud and conduct likely to breach peace. The Police invited Mr. Udoye who would rather not come to the Police, but would send his Lawyers to give an excuse as to why he was not available.

In December 2020, when majority of the landlords had travelled for the Yulitude holiday, the Chairman of the estate, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke received a call from the security guards employed by the estate that Mr. Udoye came with armed thugs to the estate, and had commenced construction of a building at the back gate of the estate. The Chairman directed them not to engage Mr. Udoye, to avoid a break down of law and order. He said when the landlords return in January 2021, they would address the issue. The landlords came back in January 2021, and made several attempts to meet with Mr. Udoye who remained evasive.

On the 22nd February, 2021 at about 1 am, one Mr. Charles was driving a bulldozer in company of some armed thugs heading towards the security building/post of the estate, with intent to demolish it. The security men on duty resisted his attempt to demolish the house, and after series of confrontations, the said Mr. Charles and one Ifeanyi Olebara who was later alleged to have died, left the estate.

When the file got to Panti, the investigating Police officer invited the chief security officer of the estate, late Chief Godwin Ogbogu, to make a statement. After his statement and that of other landlords were taken, the late Chief Godwin Ogbogu and one Onyeka Akubuike were released on bail on health grounds.

Of the six landlords named, Chief Godwin Ogbogu, Mr. Onyeka Akubuike and Mr. Dan Mgbachu accompanied by their Lawyer, Bartholomew Aguegbodo voluntarily honoured the Police invitation on the April 5, 2021. After their statements were obtained, they were ordered detained by the AIG Zone 2, notwithstanding the disclosure that they were on administrative bail granted by the State CIID, Panti on health grounds. They remained in custody, notwithstanding series of entreaties that the health of Chief Godwin Ogbogu was deteriorating. On the 19th April, 2021, Chief Godwin Ogbogu requested that his medication be brought for him, as he was getting weaker by the day. This request was made to the investigating officer, who retorted in the presence of Onyeka Akubuike and Dan Mgbachu that no medication will be given to him until the remaining three landlords who were yet to report to Zone 2 Command headquarters showed up. She was told that Chief Godwin Ogbogu was going to die without his medication, and she responded that he would not be the first or the last to die in Police custody.

‘Prior to this, we wrote a petition to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, stating that the investigation by the team D8 of Zone 2, Onikan had been compromised and requesting that a neutral team be assigned the matter for discreet investigation. The DIG approved the petition, and directed the matter transferred to G.I force CIID Annex, Alagbon for investigation. The signal was brought to the attention of the AIG, but he refused to transfer the matter.

On the April 23, 2021, Chief Godwin Ogbogu went into a coma while in Police custody. He was rushed to the Police facility at Falomo, while members of his family were notified.

The doctor at the Police facility in Falomo, after examination, informed the Police and late Chief Godwin Ogbogu’s family that they did not have the facilities to manage his medical condition. He was referred to LASUTH, Ikeja. Upon arrival in LASUTH , Ikeja, there was no bed and late Chief Godwin was subsequently taken to LUTH, Idi Araba where he remained in coma, and subsequently died on the April 27, 2021.

The Police eventually released all the detained suspects, in the on-going investigation. It is now worrisome that the Police are beginning to spin the story that late Chief Godwin Ogbogu was released on bail to his family, and that he was not in a coma as at the time of his release. We call on the public and the media and other human rights organisations, to demand as we have done, a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of an innocent citizen in the custody of the Police.

