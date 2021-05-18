2021 AFCON COUNTDOWN Uchegbulam Lauds CAF on Senghor, Pinnick appointments

Erstwhile First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amanze Uchegbulam, has said that the continent’s flagship competition, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) would enjoy a new lease of life with the appointments of President of the Senegalese Football Federation Augustin Emmanuel Senghor and his Nigerian counterpart, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, in the new management committee.

The continental soccer ruling body CAF announced on Monday ‘a new team that will lead the work of CAF in the standing committees’ with the approval of both Senghor and Pinnick as the two vice presidents to manage the Organising Committee of Total Africa Cup of Nations to be headed by CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

“Frankly, I’m happy with the appointment of both Senghor and Pinnick in the new management team for the Organising Committee of the Total Africa Cup of Nations and I have no doubt that they will assist the CAF President in ensuring that the competition becomes bigger and better,” Uchegbulam, who served for many years as Vice President of CAF Board of Appeal, said in a statement.

Uchegbulam further said the forthcoming AFCON 2021 in Cameroon slated for between January 9 and February 6, 2022, would be a big test for the continent since it would accommodate 24 teams for the first time.

He added that CAF has started on a positive note with the approval of the new management team for the continent’s most sought-after trophy.

“I’m not surprised at all with the appointment of Senghor into the AFCON Organising Committee as well as being named as the President for the Committee for Legal Affairs and National Associations because he is one of the most experienced members of the CAF Executive Committee,” Uchegbulam said.

“He is a manager of resources and very methodological in approach and this we can see from the way and manner he has administered the game in his country and service to CAF all these years. I believe Senghor and Pinnick would work hand-in-hand to ensure that we have the best AFCON in the coming years especially next year in Cameroon because that would be the first time we are going to have 24 teams competing for honours,” added the Imo FA chairman.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

