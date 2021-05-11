New Digital Currency Exchange Unveiled in Lagos

A new mobile app that allows instant exchange of crypto currency with the naira and other currencies in the globe has debuted in Lagos, courtesy of Tradefada Nigeria Limited.

This, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Seun Dania, would bring the needed change and confidence to enable individuals to build up their cryptocurrency portfolio.

Dania added that the new app would also ensure “easy crypto-to-crypto trades on the spot on over a 100 trading pairs including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Polkadot, Unobtanium, Litecoin, Cardano, DASH, AAVE, Maker and so much more.”

He disclosed that the company had partnered with a third-party service provider, Moon Pay, to enable foreign users buy cryptocurrency with other currencies such as the United States Dollar, the United Kingdom Pound Sterling, Australian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Russian Ruble, Japanese Yen, etc.

“This is possible with the use of credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, Samsung, and lots more. It is trading made possible at your convenience on Apple and Play Store, from the different parts of the globe, due to the globalisation of the world, which has been made feasible through up-to-the-minute technology.

“With the proliferation of smartphones and high internet penetration in the country, TradeFada, will make transactions and exchange of the cryptocurrency plausible across the country and beyond, with the desired convenience.

The TradeFada instant exchange platform guarantees easy trading on Bitcoin for the Nigeria currency using enhanced peer-to-peer mechanism, which makes it very distinct from others, a groundbreaking transactional model with unique features,” Dania said.

