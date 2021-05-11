Ndidi Wants Leicester to Pick Points at Old Trafford Tonight

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi has lauded Manchester United as a top-quality side ahead of their clash with Leicester City tonight.

The lanky central midfielder and his Leicester teammates will take on United in an English Premier League game at the Old Trafford Stadium.

“It’s one of those games. We have to try and do our best to get something out of it. We’ve got three games left, so it’s that part of the season where every point is really important,” Ndidi told the club’s official website.

“It’s a tough game. Obviously, the last time we met, we knocked them out of the FA Cup, but it’s going to be a difficult game. We’ll look forward to it and see what comes out of it. They’re a really good team, a really strong side. The players they have are top quality.

“They’ve really done well in the league and the Europa League. They will also want to finish as high as possible, which is how every team wants to finish the season. It’s something that means we have to go there, see what comes out of it, and we’ll give everything.”

Leicester have won 10 and lost just two of their away Premier League fixtures this season, but Ndidi stated that success comes down to always taking the opposition seriously, regardless of where they are in the league table.

“In the Premier League, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing Manchester United or another team, you’re just going for the points,” he added.

“We’ve been on a fantastic run away from home. “We’ve had some ups and downs and some games where we should have got more points, but we’re looking forward to this one.

“And we’ll be trying as much as we can to get points. We’re in the last part of the season so every point is very important for us.”

While the Foxes drew 2-2 with United back in December, they went on to defeat the Red Devils 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Ndidi went to to explain that Leicester can take confidence from that game and hopes they can build on that form against the 20-time champions, United.

“It was a good, good feeling, playing against Manchester United. It gave us good feelings and it was good for confidence,” he added.

“We have to prove ourselves on the pitch and play with confidence and work hard for it. Then we’ll see what comes out of it. At the end of the day, if it’s something good, then we’ll all be happy.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

