Intensifying Advocacy for a Noiseless Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the recently commemorated annual International Noise Awareness Day provided an avenue for the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency to intensify its advocacy for a noiseless environment through the implementation of the relevant laws against noise polluters, while charging concerned sectors to critically appraise their activities and develop noise management strategies

Noise or sound, as the case may be, is all around us. It’s everywhere we go. And in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos, the noise decibel rings louder.

From the blaring of horns by impatient drivers to mounted speakers of religious houses, music CD sellers, clubs and bars, as well as noise from generating sets, the cacaphony of noise is often overwhelming especially when such occurs in residential areas. But trust Lagosians, like the typical Nigerians, have adapted to the noise and accepted it as usual, an anomaly experts seek to correct.

Undoubtedly, being around too much loud noise, can make one lose their hearing, and often times, once it’s gone, it can’t be regained.

According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Health), every five in 10 young people listen to their music or other audio too loudly while every four in 10 young people are around dangerously loud noises during events like concerts and sports games, the end result being that they often have trouble hearing with one (or both) of their ears.

Health Implications

Although most people are not aware, over time, any sound that’s 85 decibels or higher can cause hearing loss — or other hearing problems, like tinnitus (a ringing sound in your ears that won’t go away). The louder a sound is, and the longer you listen to it, the more it can damage your hearing, the CDC postulated.

“Inside your ear, there are lots of tiny fibers that help you hear. Over time, loud noise can damage these fibers — and once they’re damaged, they can’t ever be fixed. That’s why it’s so important to start protecting your ears now, while you’re young.

“Most people don’t feel any warning signs (like pain or ringing in your ears) until their hearing is already damaged. And if you think your ears can just get used to the noise, think again. If loud noises don’t bother you as much as they used to, that means you’ve already lost some of your hearing.

“So how can you tell when a noise is hurting your hearing? If there’s so much noise around you that you need to talk extra loud when your friends are only a few feet away, it’s probably hurting your hearing. Time to bring out the earplugs — or go somewhere quieter! Don’t wait until it’s too late. Start protecting your hearing now,” they added.

Int’l Noise Awareness Day

To raise awareness about the menace of noise, every April 28th was designated for it. This year marked the 26th annual International Noise Awareness Day (INAD). For this year, it was themed “Protect Your Hearing, Protect Your Health”.

Objectives

The day is often marked to help raise awareness of the harmful effects of noise on hearing, health and quality of life, and inspire positive action in your community. Although there are so many reasons to be passionate about turning down the volume on noise, but it all comes down to this: one needs to protect his/her hearing, which essentially boils down to protecting their health.

LASEPA’S Advocacy

Joining the advocacy campaign, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), in line with its “Less Noise, More Sense” advocacy campaign, noted that the yearly event is to sensitise and encourage people to initiate action on bothersome noise at work, home and social circles to promote healthy living and a peaceful environment.

According to LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, the theme for the Y2021 International Noise Day “Protect Your Hearing, Protect Your Health”, is a true manifestation of the concerns and resolve of the agency to ensure a peaceful, ambient and sustainable environment.

As part of its duties, the agency has received and treated over 912 complaints on noise pollution across the state and to act as a deterrent, it might begin to impose as much as N5000 and N1 million on those who defy noise regulation.

Thus to commemorate the day, the agency held a webinar which was attended by relevant stakeholders and victims of noise pollution, who shared their personal experiences while positing the way forward.

While declaring the summit open, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Environmental Services, Mrs. Belinda Aderonke Odeneye, commended LASEPA for not resting on its oars to bequeath a friendly and conducive environment devoid of environmental hazards to residents.

She, therefore, called for the cooperation and support of all citizens in the fight against noise pollution, declaring that government cannot do it alone.

The panelists, who were drawn from various interest sectors such as religion, entertainment, industrial and hospitality, unanimously agreed that their practices should be guided by the doctrine of good neighbourliness with due consideration for the host community. They also expressed their readiness to support the government in achieving its objective by complying with laid down rules and regulations of the state.

Campaign for a Noiseless Lagos

While reiterating its determination at ensuring a noiseless environment through the implementation of the relevant laws of the agency against noise polluters, LASEPA charged concerned sectors to critically appraise their activities and develop noise management strategies.

The GM, Dr. Fasawe gave the advice during the webinar session held to mark INAD. According to her, the webinar was also organised with the intent of addressing the negative impact of noise on hearing, health and quality of life of citizens, while promoting a peaceful environment in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of the state government.

“All over the world, the last Wednesday of April is celebrated annually as the International Noise Awareness Day to sensitise the public on the importance of noise pollution control, its implication on human health and to serve as a call for action and collaboration between regulators and stakeholders against the menace and to promote a healthy culture for a serene environment that is synonymous with a smart city like Lagos.”

Fasawe maintained that it is understandable that noise is an essential component of urban development that cannot be eliminated but can be controlled to an acceptable level, adding that the government is disposed to the fundamental rights of individuals to the religion of choice, right to fellowship, entrepreneur drives but with total consideration and respect for the right of others to a reasonably quiet environment and peaceful living, stressing that all activities that tend to promote disunity, disaffection and chaos amongst residents must be shunned.

The general manager also attributed the high rate of noise pollution in Lagos to the upsurge of illegal buildings and indiscriminate conversion of residential property to religious/leisure use, adding that the new urban development plan for the state is embedded with practical and recommended strategies to keep noise pollution within an acceptable level and protect innocent citizens from dangers inherent in constant exposure to noise pollution.

Policies and Regulation

To achieve the necessary result, she revealed that the agency has increased its advocacy to encourage self-regulation and voluntary compliance, while failures to abide shall be met with strict consequences.

She said policies and regulations to be implemented include restriction on the use of noisy generators, indiscriminate use of sirens, non-use of vehicle horns in certain places and restriction of loudspeakers in public places as part of measures to reduce noise in the state.

Fasawe reiterated that LASEPA would ensure that new entertainment and religious facilities are soundproofed before granting approvals, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be conducted on existing buildings to ensure structural capability while failure to abide by the set standards will attract strict consequences.

