CBN Organises Sensitisation Forum in Awka

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has concluded a two-day fair in Awka, Anambra State to sensitise members of the public on some of its operations.

The banking sector regulator said the fair became inevitable to help small and medium scale industries and farmers in the state to grow, by acquainting them with the bank’s initiatives geared towards strengthening and promoting macroeconomic stability.

Controller of CBN branch in Awka, Mr. B.I.C. Maduagwu who addressed farmers and small scale business people in Awka during the opening ceremony of the fair said: “We have come here to teach you how to make money.”

He added: “The Central Bank of Nigeria is organising a two-day CBN Fair Enlightenment Campaign with the objective of enlightening the general public on the various Central Bank of Nigeria’s Initiatives geared towards strengthening and promoting macroeconomic stability.

“This sensitisation is anchored on the pursuit of sound macroeconomic policies that will ensure economic development. The successful pursuit of these goals requires policies that will promote openness in trade, efficient financial system and increase capital flows.”

Maduagwu added that initiatives from the central bank have in the past largely contributed to the feat that resulted in turning the fortunes of the economy from negative to positive economic growth thereby ending the recession.

He called on all participants to take advantage of the opportunities by sharing information and experiences such that at the end of the exercise they would have been greatly enriched with the necessary information that would contribute to the growth of the country.

He revealed that Anambra had been participating actively in its intervention programmes, including accessing N2 billion and N1.5billion in 2020, under the CBN Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) and Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) respectively.

“The funds would stimulate the agricultural value chain, which is one of the core pillar of the administration of Governor Willie Obiano. This would also bring boom in both agricultural and commercial activities in Anambra State,” Maduagwu said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

