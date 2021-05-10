Two Fake Military Officers Nabbed in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly parading themselves as military officers.

The suspects, Ms. Jemilia Suleiman, (48) and Mr. Monagor Charles (61), were apprehended last week in a hotel in Effurun with military uniforms and other accessories.

A security source said: “The suspects with the camouflage uniforms had lodged at Beji Court Hotel in Bendel Estate, Off Airport Road, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state where surveillance operatives in conjunction with military personnel arrested them.”

The arrest of the suspects was confirmed by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Bright Edafe, who said that Jemilia hailed from Plateau State while Monagor is from Ndokwa in Delta State.

Edafe said that 10 pairs of army camouflage uniforms; six T-shirts; jungle caps; one T-shirt and one singlet, all of military camouflage were recovered.

“The lady suspect confessed that she bought the said uniform in the market and used it to earn a living. Investigation is ongoing,” Edafe added.

