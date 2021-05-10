Nigerian ipNX Gets Global Ranking

ipNX, Nigeria’s broadband internet service provider, has been recognised by Ookla, a global player in broadband network testing applications as the fastest fixed broadband provider in Nigeria for Q1 2021.

According to Ookla Global Intelligence report, ipNX was also ranked as the provider with the highest consistency score in Nigeria for Q1 2021. The results were based on analysis by Ookla taken from January through March 2021

With over nine million tests each day, Ookla Speedtest has the most comprehensive view of worldwide internet performance.

The Speedtest award for top network provider is determined using a ‘Speed Score’ that measures each provider’s network download and upload speeds to rank its network speed performance. Ookla’s Consistency Score measures the percentage of a network provider’s sampled data that equals or exceeds the threshold, which best supports the applications and experiences consumers use the most for fixed network threshold of 25 Mbps download.

Analysing the report, the Divisional CEO, ipNX Retail, Kene Eneh, said: “The results released by Ookla show that our customers are experiencing the fastest internet speeds that they need for today and for the future.

“Over the past several years, we have invested significant resources into expanding our capacity and delivering unrivalled service quality on our Fibre Optic network and services respectively.

“With the launch of our FOS Xtreme Series with 200Mbps speed offering, we currently provide the fastest internet speeds for homes and businesses in the country and this is enabling richer digital experiences for our customers”.

In 2020, ipNX was also awarded the best Broadband Service Provider and Internet Service Provider by Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA). This is yet another significant milestone for ipNX, and builds on her strong legacy of technology leadership and innovation in the industry.

