More Winners Emerge in UBA Savings Promo

Nume Ekeghe

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded 10 of its loyal customers with a total sum of N10 million in the quarterly draws of its ongoing savings promo.

This promo, which is held every quarter, is intended to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have stayed with the bank over the years, and offers fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires who have in the past benefitted from several Promo.

The virtual and transparent electronic draw which was held on Friday, was transmitted live via zoom and the Facebook platform in strict compliance with social distancing rules as directed by the federal and Lagos State governments.

UBA’s Head Personal Banking, Osita Ede, who addressed participants just before the draws, said there was no better time to give back and delight customers than this challenging economic period where people need all the support, they can get to make life more meaningful.

He said, “As a bank, UBA has been rewarding customers, we have been doing this for several years now; from the Wise Savers Promo, Bumper Draws, and now this. We have been doing this to touch lives and to show appreciation to our customers to tell them we are grateful for their business. This is also an opportunity to reward them for their loyalty to the bank.”

Ede added that the promo was also a way of encouraging savings in a bid towards promoting financial inclusion, as statistics show that a lot of Nigerians are still largely under-banked.

“Our key objective is to encourage our customers to save regularly. We are here to support them and encourage them to save and ultimately grow as well, because we are aware that they are invaluable to all that we do;” Ede explained.

A representative of the National Regulatory Commission, Peace Ibadie, who witnessed the draws, congratulated the 10 winners and commended the bank for its efforts at rewarding loyal customers especially in the tough economic and business environment.

The winners who cut across all the zones of the country were: Emeka Onyemauche; Ezeigbokwe Oluebube Purity; Omoniyi A Jaiyeola; Olawale Omotayo Idowu; Zaharadeen Yandaki Umar; Aliyu Yaro Bakari; Samuel Enan Esua; Joseph Eze; Deborah Folusho Adebayo and Lucia Chinyere Adim.

When contacted via their mobile phone, the winners expressed gratitude to the bank as they said the winnings would go a long way in meeting their pressing needs especially in these trying times.

One of the winners, Samuel Enan Esan, who was delighted at the news that he just won N1m, was full of praises.

“Thank you UBA,” he stated.

Aliyu Yaro Bakari, who was extremely excited at the news, said, “Oh I am very happy, UBA is the best, you are the best, thank you very much,” he remarked when he learnt he was also one of the beneficiaries of N1 million.

To qualify for the promo, new and existing customers of the bank are expected to make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000; before each draw date. Savings account holders eligible for this draw include Target, Bumper, Next Gen, Savings, Teens & Kiddies.

