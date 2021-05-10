Human Rights Group Clamours for Amnesty, Unconditional Release of Rev King

Chiamaka Ozulumba

Paths of Peace lnitiatives, a human rights group, has appealed for amnesty, as well as unconditional release of Lagos-based pastor, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo popularly known as Rev King, who was condemned to death in 2006.

He rose to nationwide recognition following the death of a church member, Ann Uzoh in 2006 and he was subsequently sentenced to death in January 2007, while his conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court on February 26, 2016.

According to a release made available to THISDAY by the National President, Path of Peace Initiatives, Dandy Eze, the plea for the unconditional release was channeled to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Titled “Amnesty and unconditional release of condemned man of God, Rev. King at Maiduguri Prison”, they also copied The Presidency, National Assembly, Amnesty International and National Human Rights Commission, Abuja.

The statement read thus, “We are human rights group incorporated in Nigeria to function as a front committed to fighting for the rights of the oppressed, the abused, the helpless and hapless Nigerians who may suffer injustice in the hands of the high and mighty.

“We are compelled by prevailing situation in the country to strongly demand the granting of amnesty and unconditional release of Lagos based cleric and renowned man of God, Rev. King, who was erroneously condemned to death in 2006.

“We consider his continued incarceration as a grievous injustice against the Igbo race in particular and humanity in general. This is in consideration of the emerging ugly trend of events in the country where more than seven thousand members of the dreaded and notorious killer-gang, Boko Haram who have killed millions of Nigerians and still continue to pillage and decimate more including children, were given amnesty by Nigerian government.

“Members of this deadly and criminal group are still been granted pardon and released from prisons and equipped with money, resources to better their lives till date while Rev. King, whose guilt is still contestable is left to languish in Maiduguri Prison as a condemned prisoner.

“Worse still, between 2006 and 2009, Lagos State government gave amnesty and freedom to more than 200 prisoners that were condemned.

“Majority of those freed were armed robbers caught in the act after smearing their criminal hands with innocent blood of Nigerians and foreigners. It must be noted that some of them were notorious killers and murderers and were also sentenced in 2006 November and some in 2007.

“Also, those that killed Mrs. Kudirat Abiola have been freed yet an innocent man, Rev. King, who was falsely accused of murder is still in prison just because he is not connected to the government of Lagos state or Nigeria.

“This man has continued to be incarcerated while notorious killers, assassins and terrorists are freed almost on a daily bases in the country and government will even reach consensus with them.

“From the foregoing, it is obvious and glaringly clear that the Holy man of God, Rev. King who has spent about 15 years in prison over frivolous allegations should not be left to continue suffering.

“It is, therefore, obvious that Nigerian’s tribulations of late should be attributed to this injustice for touching the Lord’s anointed. We are, therefore, calling for his immediate and unconditional release and granting of amnesty. He should not be allowed to stay a day longer in prison.

“We would hasten to add that we will not relent in our genuine and patriotic demand until Rev. King is freed. Justice must be seen to be done for all Nigerians regardless of class, tribe or faith.”

