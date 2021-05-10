Branch Announces Free Unlimited Money Transfers

Branch, one of the leading investment application platforms in the country, has announced its latest deals that offer customers unlimited free money transfer and investment returns at 20 percent.

These new offerings, according to the firm, complement instant loans up to N500,000, free bill pay, airtime top ups, and other existing services found within the app.

“Taken together, customers can now enjoy a single app to manage their money with unmatched value,” the company stated.

In a statement released by the firm recently, the company said the new offerings would enable Nigerian’s save as iit comes with no hidden charges or fees.

Speaking about the new offers, the Managing Director of Branch Nigeria, Dayo Ademola, said, “Finding the best deal when it comes to your money can be overwhelming. We have made it simple. Compare our 20 percent returns and free money transfers to see how Branch is better than your bank.

“With over 23 million downloads, Branch is one of the most popular lending apps in the world. The app now offers 2 new noteworthy services: Unlimited free money transfer that is unmatched amongst today’s finance apps and 20 percent per annum investment returns which is amongst Nigeria’s highest.”

“Branch’s unlimited free transfers to recipient bank accounts have no hidden fees or restrictions. Most financial apps today charge a transfer fee or cap the number of free transfers. Our finance app provides Nigerians access to instant loans, free money transfers.

According to the statement, the company said unlike other investment platforms where the money is locked for a fixed period their customers can withdraw their investments after a 24-hour period.

“Branch’s 20% per annum return is paid weekly. Investments through the Branch app are channeled into low risk financial instruments with capital preservation as the ultimate goal. Branch also forfeits its commissions to customers in order to provide returns that are amongst Nigeria’s highest, ” the statement noted.

To further encourage new customer trials, Branch is offering a limited time additional incentive for each deposit of N300 or more using the wallet, as customers receive a N50 bonus up to N6,000 in bonuses per year.

