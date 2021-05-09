Otunba Segun Runsewe Back, Bigger and Better

Otunba Segun Runsewe comes across as brainy and hard-working. Only cynics would underrate his capabilities, considering that he is also cerebral. The wide acceptance that amiable Runsewe enjoys did not fall on his laps. He earned through hard work, consistency, honesty, humility and grace of God. His exploits cannot be put aside with a wave of the hand as he is known to have delivered every assignment given to him impressively. The ever-bubbly Otunba ensures he is never caught napping. Instead, he deploys all it requires to stay on top of his game.

Little wonder when the news of his re-appointment as Director-General, National Council of Arts and Culture, NCAC, broke last weekend, there was jubilation from his fans and admirers.

The reason may not be unconnected because he is considered the best in that field. He is famously known as ‘Mr. Tourism,’ his sterling record says it all. He’s seen as holding a magic wand when it comes to the issue of tourism, arts and related spheres.

“Being extrovert and cosmopolitan, he will once again definitely bring his experience to bear. It is obvious that the confidence reposed in him by the federal government is an indication that Runsewe has performed well at the agency,” said a source.

Otunba Runsewe has remained a consistent phenomenon in Nigeria’s culture and tourism sectors in the last three decades.

He was appointed as an executive director at the National Orientation Agency in 2000, a position he held until he was appointed the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation’s DG in August 2006. His tenure at the NTDC was a watershed in the development of the Tourism Sector in Nigeria. His aggressive Tourism marketing campaign, anchored on the catch-phrase “Tourism is Life,” gave the Nigerian Tourism Industry unprecedented national and international visibility. The tenure positioned Nigeria as one of the leading faces of tourism and a preferred destination in Africa.

