Impressive Eze again Shows His Potentials as Palace Consolidate Status

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigeria target, Eberechi Eze, was on target yesterday as Crystal Palace secured their Premier League status for another season with a comfortable 2-0 victory at already-relegated Sheffield United.

Ebere who is on the radar of Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr to beef up his attacking midfield, broke forward late on to convert a second and secure Crystal Palace’s first win in five games, putting them beyond reach of third-bottom Fulham.

That capped a fine performance by the English midfielder, 22, who breezed past Egan in the opening minute before laying off to Christian Benteke, whose shot deflected off George Baldock and over Ramsdale into the Blades’ net for the opening goal.

Crystal Palace have signed Eze and Tyrick Mitchell, 21, to long-term deals and they could be mainstays in the Palace side for years to come.

Deployed in an attacking midfield role, Eze continued an impressive first season since making a £19.5m move from Championship side QPR.

He was a constant threat with his pace and poise on the ball. He laid on the opener and dispossessed Chris Basham before firing narrowly wide in the first half.

In the first half, Eze also found Wilfried Zaha, whose shot was blocked by Egan, and he burst forward again to clinch victory.

Eze broke down the left and cut inside, feinting past a couple of defenders before scuffing a shot into the bottom corner.

Palace now need just three wins from their last four matches to reach 50 points for the first time in a Premier League campaign. If Eze and Mitchell continue to develop, the Eagles will hope to be challenging for a top-half finish next term.

