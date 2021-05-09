Friends, Family Celebrate Senator Gbemi Saraki at 56

A few days ago, the extended family and friends of the Sarakis gathered to celebrate the 56th Birthday of Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, Minister of State for Transportation and younger sister of the former Senate President (of the 8th Assembly) of Nigeria), Bukola Saraki. The State Transport Minister was overjoyed at the respect paid to her, did nothing to hide under the restrictions of her office, but showed herself a humble character capable of responding to the goodwill messages from common folks.

May is a month of champions. The first of these champions to have her social media accounts flooded with congratulatory messages and toasts to the start of a year with boundless possibilities was Senator Gbemi Saraki. A few of these messages might have been perfunctory, but most of them were heartfelt celebrations of a woman unwilling to be shackled by limiting conventions. Gbemi Saraki has been in politics before the advent of the Fourth Republic. Before that, she had enjoyed the oils and wines of the corporate world. Regardless, in the years that followed her foray into public life, Gbemi Saraki has made more waves in the political sphere than anywhere else.

Considering her young age when she first came into the limelight in the executive halls of banking, it is obvious that Gbemi is more of a monster than her brother. One might say that she has been labouring in politics nonstop since 1999, and it has paid off. From being a member of the House of Representatives in ‘99 to being a Senator representing her Kwara Central District to working as a member of the ECOWAS Parliament to take up the Minister of State for Transportation—talk about a strong and passionate woman. And that is what Gbemi Saraki is from her 56 years of living—a strong and passionate woman.

