Nexgate CEO Father’s Funeral Holds May 14

All roads lead to Agulu Town in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State as the father of the Chief Executive Officer of Nexgate Group will be laid to mother earth on May 14, 2021.

Some of the prominent figures to attend the Icon’s funeral are former governor of Anambra State, Mr.Peter Obi; CEO Vixa Pharmaceuticals Chief Ebuka Okafor; Founder Westfield Energy,

Henry Okolie-aboh; and Chairman Chris Ejik Group, Dr Chris Imoka.

Others include Chief Mike Enemuoh, Planet Oil

Chief Cosmas, Anigbogu, Cossel Construction, Romax Properties Ltd, Chief Romanus Orji, Sen Uche Ekwunife, Hon Dozie Nwankwo, CEO Vintage Interiors Ltd Francis Nwogwugwu, Henry Montego Homes, Henry Ebulofor, Denbury Oil & Gas Group Henry Agbodike, Diesel Point Ltd Chief Innocent Ibeh, Dr Ifeanyi Okoye, CEO Juhel Pharmaceuticals and among others.

According to a statement tagged “Celebrating the Life of a Great Man” made available by the family, the Enemuoh family in Umubialla Village of Agulu would bury the deceased, Engr Lazarus Okafor Enemuoh, who died at age of 83.

The funeral arrangements will commence with a Christian wake keep at 5pm on May 13, 2021, at his residence in Umubialla Village. His body leaves St Joseph Montuary Adazi Nnukwu at 7am on May 14, 2021 to his country home Umubialla Village of Agulu, followed with a Holy Mass at Madonna Assumpta Catholic Church, Agulu at 10am.

Condelence visit continues on Saturday 15, 2021 while the funeral will be concluded with a thanksgiving service at Madonna Assumpta Catholic Church, Agulu at 9am.

