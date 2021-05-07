Hollandia Yoghurt Unveils New Communication Campaign

Hollandia Yoghurt, Nigeria’s leading drinking yoghurt brand, has unveiled a new communication campaign themed “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand”.

The campaign is aimed at increasing brand awareness as it looks to further endear the brand to consumers as the favourite drinking yoghurt brand for wholesome nourishment.

Deployed across different communication channels including TV, Radio, Print, and Digital platforms, the new campaign features recently signed talented Actress, TV personality and Influencer, Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu.

Through her versatility in the campaign, Balogun-Nwachukwu stimulates positive consumer experiences with her favourite Hollandia Yoghurt and connects them with the nutritious benefits of the brand.

The “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand” campaign will particularly strike a chord with millions of Muslims across Nigeria as they embark on the Ramadan fast this season.

Experts say that when it comes to building a healthy diet during Ramadan, the key is to go for lighter but filling foods and dairy that will help your body meet and replenish the amount of energy and nutrients it needs during the day.

Hollandia Yoghurt provides the wholesome nourishment for active replenishment and revitalizing energy that keeps you positively recharged to be at your best for the day.

Hollandia Yoghurt can be consumed on-the-go, at work, at school, at play, or at any other time or place and comes in delightful variants, as well as convenient pack sizes.

It is loved by consumers who want a healthy and great tasting dairy beverage that provides an exciting way to add the required nutrients to their daily diets.

Hollandia Yoghurt contains B-Vitamins (B2, B5, B12 & H), Vitamin A, Proteins, Carbohydrates, Calcium, Potassium and Iron, which are essential to support the body’s development and overall wellness

Commenting on the new campaign, CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, stated that the new Hollandia Yoghurt “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand” campaign will drive consumer awareness and appeal to a larger audience to adopt the brand for its quality nutritional benefits, convenience and value.

“We have a great product with a very loyal following and hope to broaden our awareness of the Hollandia Yoghurt brand as well as grow our consumer base with the new campaign in a way that resonates with our target audiences,” she said.

Hollandia Yoghurt is available in two variants of Plain Sweetened and Strawberry.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

