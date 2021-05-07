HAPAwards Calls For Entries

Vanessa Obioha

Organisers of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) are calling for entries for the year in review. Interested participants are expected to submit their works in different categories such as music, film, comedy and fashion.

Billed to take place at the Orpheum Theatre from October 22 to 24 in Los Angeles, California, USA, HAPAwards is a United States of America award which recognizes outstanding individuals, whose lives have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments. The theme for this year’s edition is tagged ‘Collaboration for Global Development, Peace and Prosperity.’

The Producer and African Representative of HAPAwards, Mr. Adeola Odunowo revealed that the award creates an avenue to appreciate and honor exceptional actors, musicians, comedians, celebrities and world-renowned dignitaries, those that have captured audiences for several generations, transforming and challenging our understanding.

“We won’t relent from recognizing these exceptional talents and creative individuals who enable us to see ourselves in each other. We will continue to celebrate our triumphs and illustrate our flaws while creating a space for narratives that reflect our rich, collective cultures and history.”

The HAPAwards was founded in 2017 to bridge the cultural gaps between Africa and other international communities around the world.

