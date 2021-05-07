Fela is Coming to Clubhouse

Vanessa Obioha

On Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, an audio adaptation of the Broadway musical ‘FELA!’ will make its debut on Clubhouse, the popular audio chat platform.

Titled ‘Fela Ten Twenty’, the adaptation will feature a new interpretation of Bill T. Jones’ and Jim Lewis’ original ‘FELA!’ script, framing the #EndSARS movement in the context of Fela Kuti’s legacy.

Fela’s legend is steeped in his fight against police brutality which is also the background of the #EndSARS movement.

“Fela’s music, the foundation for Afrobeat, demanded global engagement with African political thought. In the aftermath of the October 2020 #EndSars protests against police brutality, his message still achingly resounds. This production is a love letter to those fighting for a better Nigeria,” says ‘Fela Ten Twenty’ writer, director and producer, Funa Maduka.

The audio adaptation was inspired by Eniola Mafe, Omolola Adele-Oso, Chinedu Enekwe and Audu Maikori, who hosted a table read of ‘FELA!’ on Clubhouse to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the close of the show’s Broadway run. They approached Maduka to direct but the latter pitched reimagining it.

The audio musical will be co-produced by the original lead producer of the show Stephen Hendel who remarked that “Fela belongs to Nigeria, Africa and the world. It is a thrill to have the show reimagined by a team of young, creative Nigerians. I’m proud to support these artists who have come together to honour Fela Kuti’s legacy with such immense commitment and dedication.”

Hendel’s show was nominated for 11 Tony awards.

Other producers include Maduka, and Ọlabimpe Ọlaniyan, daughter of the late renowned Fela scholar, Tejumola Olaniyan. Kingsley Okorie and Benjamin James of The Cavemen are tapped to produce music for the production.

An array of talented actors from Nigeria, the UK and the US will be bringing the production to life. They include Sir Marcell, Jumoké Fashola, NC Grey, Nneamaka Nwadei, Aliu Ajala among other actors.

Proceeds from the show will be used to support GEANCO Foundation, whose David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, healthcare, and social and psychological support to young female survivors of terrorism and gender inequality.

