Addiction Crooner, Claurreth Daniels Introduces Puppy on Bed

Mary Nnah

American-based Nigerian musician, Claurreth Daniels aka Musiq Queen is a beautiful music producer, singer and songwriter.

She originally hails from Imo state, Nigeria and produces awesome beats and has a thrilling voice. She is currently working on her new video titled “Puppy on Bed”.

Speaking on what inspired the yet to be released music video she said, “Puppy on bed” was brought into life to explain the passion that couples miss in their relationships and how to rekindle that passion.”

Daniels whose precious song, Addiction, was released many years back, recalled that Addiction originally started in 2013 but due to numerous business trips, she had to put the song on hold for a while till it was released a couple of years later.

She explained further what Addiction is all about. “In Addiction, I talk about the living standard of couples in love, how they fight, make up, how the men get distracted and how the female in the relationship is being ignored by the male counterpart but get attention from other males outside her relationship but she keeps fighting for her love.”

Daniels who said she had a humble beginning, got educated like her peers, went to high school and university as her mom strived hard to give her and her siblings the best of education.

“I have always loved singing and as such, I went into singing here and there, joining music groups like Acapella. I also traded in Dubai to make ends meet. I used to import goods from Dubai and sell in small scale back then”, she recalled how it all started.

Speaking further she said “When I graduated from school, I got more musically curious. At some point I joined a live band which I let go when one of our band members died.

“I had producers frustrate me in music because of my gender as a female so when I got to the states I became a producer and made my own beats and wrote my own songs. Music to me is like breathing.”

