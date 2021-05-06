Osinbajo: Nigeria will Overcome Current Challenges if People Work Together

By Deji Elumoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said though Nigeria is facing diverse challenges, it will overcome the problems and realize its potentials especially if people who share progressive views continue to work together in the interest of the country.

Osinbajo stated this at the State House, Abuja, while playing host to members of a South-west think-tank known as IMODOYE led by former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel.

He expressed optimism that the country will truly realize its potentials, “if the progressive ideas are put forward and we focus, then this country indeed will work”.

According to him, ”The country is ours, we should make it happen. There will be many challenges but I think that we must be prepared to face it until progressive views of improved welfare for the citizens that we represent, eventually prevail.”

Speaking on the efforts of the Buhari administration to address some of the challenges confronting Nigerians, the vice-president opined that the best way out of the current situation is to have a massive plan for investment.

This, he stressed, is because that is really how to create opportunities for jobs, which is what the current administration is hoping to achieve with the Economic Sustainability Plan, creating opportunities through the solar investments with five million connections, the Farms for Jobs Project and the Social Housing Scheme.

Osinbajo reiterated that the welfare of the people and the progress of the country has always been and will remain the priority of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari administration.

Earlier in his remarks, Daniel said the visit was to identify with and support the cause of Osinbajo whom he described as intelligent, hardworking and articulate son of the South-west region.

He said: “We want to let you know that you are appreciated, we are proud of you and the work that you are doing, we know it is not an easy job. We also want to let you know that we want to join you in nation-building, if there is anything, any assignment you want us to undertake, we are at your service, that is why we are here.”

