Oshoala Suffers Another Injury Blow

Asisat Oshoala was left out of Barcelona Femeni’s last night cup tie against Sevilla following the ankle injury she suffered again soon after returning from a similar one.

The Barcelona Ladies announced Oshoala, who only recently bounced back from a foot surgery, will miss the Sevilla clash after she sprained her left ankle.

This development may also impact on her selection for the UEFA Champions League Final in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 16.

Oshoala was a late sub for this week’s Champions League semifinal return leg match at home against PSG.

Barcelona are defending the cup they won last season and are also 14 points clear at the top of the table even with three outstanding matches.

