Insecurity: Senate in Closed-door Session with CDS, Service Chiefs

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

The Senate on Thursday went into an Executive session with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the three service chiefs, Acting Inspector General of Police (IG) and heads of intelligence agencies in the country.

The meeting, which is in response to last week’s summon of the CDS and service chiefs by the Senate over rising security challenges facing the nation, is being presided over by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

Those attending the crucial meeting with the senators include General Lucky Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Agambi (Chief of Naval Staff) and Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Alao (Chief of Air Staff).

Also at the meeting are, the Acting IG, Usman Baba, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Munguno; Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

They are expected to discuss the worsening security situation in the country and the regional implication of the recent development in Chad.

Before dissolving into a close-door session, the Senate President, while welcoming the security chiefs, identified poor funding of the military for the inability to surmount resurgence of insurgency and banditry across the country.

Details later..

