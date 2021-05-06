House Condemns Killing of 70 People in Benue By Herdsmen

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has condemned the killing of about 70 persons in communities in Benue State by suspected herdsmen.

The lawmakers, at the plenary yesterday mandated the Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, and Appropriations to “prevail on the Budget Office and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure (that) adequate extra allocation is provided in any impending supplementary budget, and in NEMA’s 2022 budget to enable NEMA to provide monthly comprehensive intervention to IDP camps across Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states as is currently the case with IDP camps in Borno State.”

The House also urged the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Army to “immediately deploy more personnel and equipment, including surveillance and intelligence gathering technology to Operation Whirl Stroke operatives in Benue State, to enable them to tackle this resurgence of attacks by suspected herdsmen.”

It also mandated its Committees on Defence and Army to “immediately conduct an investigation into the prevailing circumstances and conditions of Operation Whirl Stroke and other military operations’ operatives across the country, with a view to identifying any constraints deterring them from carrying out their mandate of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.”

House Committees on Police Affairs and Justice were also asked to “investigate the allegation that the police are unwilling to support the Benue State Government in the enforcement of the anti-open grazing law and the constitutional implication and position in this regard.”

The committees are to report back to the House within four weeks.

A member from Benue State, Hon Mark Gbillah, had moved a motion of urgent public importance titled, ‘Resurgence of Wanton Killing of Innocent Nigerians in Gwer-West and Other Local Government Areas of Benue State by Suspected Herdsmen.’

Gbillah said, “The House is alarmed by the brutal murder of 17 innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen in Mbamondu Village, Vengav in Avihijime Ward of Gwer-West Local Government of Benue State on Sunday, May 2, 2021; and the recent apparent resurgence in the murder of innocent helpless Nigerians by suspected herdsmen in Gwer-West, Guma, Makurdi and Agatu LGAs of Benue State, where over 70 people have been murdered in the last three weeks, with over 24 people murdered in Gwer-West LGA alone.

“The House is concerned about the seeming inability of Operation Whirl Stroke Operatives stationed in Gwer-West LGA and other security agencies in the area to counter the current guerrilla tactics of these attackers, immediately respond to distress calls by the victims, proactively prevent these attacks and identify or apprehend even one of these murderers in the last three weeks who are suspected to be exacting vengeance on innocent citizens in Benue because of their displeasure with the Benue State Government’s enforcement of the anti-open grazing law.”

