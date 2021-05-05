SGF: Fraudsters Using My Office to Defraud Public

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha has raised the alarm that fraudsters were using his office to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He warned the public to be wary of those criminals.

The admonition was contained in a statement signed yesterday by Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Willie Bassey.

In the statement, the SGF disclaimed originating the messages circulating on the social media through emails, text messages and other outlets urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the OSGF, to facilitate their selection for various federal government appointments.

He expressed dismay that the criminal ring out of desperation has resorted to sending fake advertisements for supply of some medical diagnostic equipment to his office.

He urged the public to disregard such messages as his the OSGF has no such mandate and has never requested for such information nor does it advertise for the procurement of medical diagnostic equipment of any sort.

He warned the originators of the fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using his office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the wrath of the law

