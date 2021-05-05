IG Redeploys Imo CP, Five Others

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday ordered the posting of Mr. Abutu Yaro to Imo State as the new Commissioner of Police.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, said the posting of was in furtherance of efforts by the police towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations within the state.

It said Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, is an operationally-minded cop.

Yaro takes over from Mr. Nasiru Mohammed, who was transferred to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

In the redeployment, Mr. Hussain Rabiu, was posted to Zamfara State Police Command as the new Commissioner for Police while John Amadi was moved from Western Port Authority, Lagos to Airport Police Command, Ikeja.

Also, CP Anderson Bankole is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos and CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, posted to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the department.

The IG, while charging the newly-posted officers to bring to bear their professional experiences in improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignments, assured citizens of the determination of the police, under his leadership, to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle insecurity

