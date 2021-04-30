PDP Clears all 16 Anambra Governorship Aspirants

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) Screening Committee that vetted all the 16 governorship aspirants for the June 6 primary election has submitted its report on Wednesday, which cleared all the aspirants.

Moreover, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP has also approved the appointment of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseke, as the chairman of the e-registration planning committee.

The screening committee was headed by the former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Idris Wada.

Some of the aspirants cleared include Ms. Uche Ekwunife, Mr. Obiora Okonkwo, Mr. Chris Azugbogu, Mr. Winston Udeh, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo and Mr. Emeka Etiaba.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, confirmed that all the aspirants that purchased the governorship forms were given clearance by the screening the committee.

Others include Mr. Ifedi Okwena, Mr. Ugochkwu Uba, Mr. Tony Nwoye, Mr. Chidi Onyemerukwe, Mr. Godwin Maduka, Mr. Chuma Nzeribe and Ms. Ekwochi Genevieve.

Ologbondiyan, who briefed newsmen after the 91st NEC meeting, said that the NEC also received reports on the e-registration of members as the NWC announced.

He said that the membership of the committee set up to conduct the e-registration exercise consisted of Obaseki, who would serve as its chairman while his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, was appointed to serve as the deputy chairman.

Ologbondiyan explained that the statutory members of the committee are the National Organising Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Secretary and the National Publicity Secretary.

The National Publicity Secretary said that nominations would be taken from the Board of Trustees, the National Assembly, Forum of State Chairmen as well as the youth and women demography of the party.

He also said that the NEC unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Mr. Uche Secondus, as well as the member of the National Working Committee (NWC).

According to Ologbondiyan, the NEC further cautioned party members at all levels to be wary of agents of distractions and division while praising the effort of the NWC for being focused and purpose driven in piloting the affairs of the party.

