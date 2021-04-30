Lufthansa to Resume PH Airport Flights

Lufthansa has confirmed that it has concluded plan to resume flights from the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, as soon as the federal government reopen the airport.

This was disclosed by the General Manager, Sales, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, Lufthansa Group, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay.

Macaulay said Lufthansa is interested in resuming flights from Port Harcourt and had indicated same to the concerned authorities in Nigeria.

“Lufthansa is waiting to resume its flight operations to Port Harcourt with high interest and have indicated same to the relevant authorities. We hope that the airport will soon open again for international flights.

“For our flights to Port Harcourt we expect good demand, as we are learning from our customers every day that they would like to get back our Lufthansa flights from Port Harcourt.

“The booking figures make us confident that we will run a profitable operation out of Port Harcourt. That is why we offer these flights in our booking systems since months and having to cancel them week-by-week due to the delayed reopening.

“However, teaming up with PHC airport management and with the support of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) we are confident to reopen this destination hopefully soon, a key one also for the oil and energy business. Lufthansa already resumed its flights to Lagos and Abuja last December 2020 and has well reestablished two out of three Nigerian connections, awaiting finally Port Harcourt,” Macaulay said.

