Lagos Police Arrest 135 Armed Robbers, 18 Cultists, Others

* Recover 97 ammunition, 37 arms

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday said its operatives arrested 135 armed and traffic robbers, as well as 18 cultists in various locations across the state between March and April.

Giving further breakdown of arrests made by the command since last month, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the police arrested a total of 42 traffic robbers, 93 armed robbers, 18 cultists and also foiled two attacks on police stations.

Odumosu said the command also recovered 97 ammunition, 37 arms and one vehicle, while four armed robbery suspects lost their lives during encounters with the police.

Noting that the command foiled 54 armed robbery cases, he added that a total of 39 murder cases were recorded across the state.

Speaking at the parade of suspects at the command headquarters, Odumosu said they arrested four suspects for murder, seven for armed robbery, one for child abuse, and five for defilement.

Others include three for unlawful possession of firearms, 16 for cultism, one for arson, one for child trafficking, and one sexual assault.

On the menace of cultism, Odumosu said: “The state has been generally calm as the Command has improved on the security network of Lagos State.

“Most of the hoodlums, cultists and miscreants who terrorised the state have been arrested and prosecuted while many of their leftovers were being kept at bay.

“This was made possible because of the Lagos State new law on Anti-Cultism which prescribes 25 years imprisonment for cultist as well as punishment for whoever that serves as accessory before and after the fact to any cult member.

“The law also prescribes 15 years imprisonment for anybody whose property, be it house (landlord), event centre, recreational centre, bar, and vehicle is used to aid or facilitate any cult- related activities and two years’ imprisonment for parents of any cult member.”

Reacting to the increasing cases of armed robbery attacks, Odumosu noted that just few isolated cases had been recorded, adding that strategies have been put in place to counter it.

He said: “In line with the proactive policies in addressing the security issues in the state, we rejigged security architecture and strategies during the last marathon meeting with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders where they have been mandated to ensure that no traffic robbery or security infractions occur in their area of responsibility.

“Similarly, special teams have been established to basically and frontally tackle incidences of traffic robbery in the state.

“Synergy has also been established with

other security agencies to strengthen security in Lagos State. All these are the offshoot of the maiden conference held by the Inspector-General of Police, IG Usman Alkali Baba, with all senior officers in Abuja on April 15, 2021.”

