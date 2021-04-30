CDV Flags off New Projects, Unveils Bryan Okwara as Ambassador

In a bid to provide affordable homes for Nigerians, a major player in the real estate industry in the country, CDV Properties and Development Limited has flagged off its new projects, Apple Wood 2 Estate and White Oak Estate 2.

This is just as the company also unveiled Bryan Okwara, former Mr Nigeria and the contestant for Mr World, as its ambassador.

Speaking during the flag off at its head office in Lagos, Dr Charles Mba, CEO, CDV properties and Development Limited, said with the launch of these new projects, CDV is set to provide affordable homes for average Nigerians.

Mba said the company expects to have more subscribers after the launch of the projects, adding that the two projects will be completed within 24 months and 18 months.

He disclosed that people can pay within the period of construction as the project is very economical and has a flexible payment plan.

The CEO stated that the Apple Wood 2 is located at Orchid road by Chevron Toll Gate Lagos, while the White Oak Estate 2 shares a fence with VGC right on the regional road, Lagos.

He said the project would kick off by May 2021 and people have started subscribing for it already.

Speaking on the services CDV properties and Development Limited offers, he said, “We are one of the leading real estate firms in Lagos and Nigeria. We are into real estate development.

“We build affordable and quality houses for Lagosians and people in Nigeria in general. We have all kinds of programmes and payment plans which are very flexible for our buyers.

“We build houses and the buyers furnish themselves. We do the basic things like the tiles, the paintings, the windows, and the POP amongst many other things.”

While giving his remarks, Bryan Okwara, the company’s new brand ambassador, said he felt excited, noting that his synergy with the company as a brand ambassador will help to amplify what the company is already doing, which is making sure people are getting the best from real estate, personal customised homes and their investments.

“CDV properties have been known to give the very best of not just products but to also make sure investments with them are safe and secure.

“One of the best deals people can get is through CDV and I am making sure that people are getting value for their money.

“We are bringing value to consumers and we are getting more recommendations. It feels great to be doing this with CDV. The real estate business is very beneficial,” Okwara said.

