Mikano International Partners Luxury Automaker

Mikano International has gone into a partnernership with global leading automaker, Geely.

A statement by the Mikano said with almost 30 years of industrial and developmental impressions in Nigeria, the company has established itself as a leading service provider in many aspects including, power generation, steel fabrication, electrical and lighting solutions, heavy construction equipment and forklifts and general civil works.

The statement also noted that in 2018, the company diversified into the auto industry to meet the yearnings of millions nationwide, who desire reliable and cost-effective automobiles fit for work and play; while keeping an eye on global best standards.

The statement further explained that the Geely Auto Group which was founded in 1997 has a truly global outlook and is committed to building “and redefining cars that everyone can afford”.

According to the statement: “Geely currently owns the Volvo Car Group, and is the biggest shareholder of Daimler AG group (to which Mercedes Benz belongs).

“The Geely Group also wholly owns LEVC (makers of the famous London electric black cabs), a 50% stake in LYNC and Company, 51% stake in Lotus brand of racing cars, as well as several other global brands.

“These collaborations have allowed Geely Autos the acquisition of some of the highest global and future technologies in the automotive industry; investing more than $14 billion in R&D over the past 10 years in a commitment to providing the highest level of modern technologies in the industry.

“The group recently announced the launch of the Zeekr brand, an electric car company poised to rival Tesla. Interestingly, Geely Autos needed a dependable partner for the Nigerian market and was seeking a trusted Nigerian brand with an astute reputation for quality products, unmatchable after- sales service and nationwide reach, identified with Mikano, owing largely to their shared values and ideals.

“Hence the Mikano- Geely collaboration is a match made in heaven; bringing the GEELY stamp of Excellence, MIKANO known for its high-end service, Quality and Availability lead to Geely Cars’ engineered and assembled for Nigerians.

“In March 2021, Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group for the month of February 2021 was 77,221 units, an increase of approximately 265 per cent from the same period last year. These sales are inclusive of the X7Sport and Emgrand 7 models which were recently launched into the Nigerian market.”

