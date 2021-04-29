Army Chief: Military will not Rest until Book Haram is Annihilated

By Michael Olugbode

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has said the military will never rest until Boko Haram is completely annihilated from Nigeria.

Attahiru, who spoke to journalists on Thursday during his visit to Maiduguri, the fifth since his appointment four months ago, said Boko Haram has been defeated in many battles in the past and since they seem not to be interested in surrendering, the Army will work for their annihilation.

He said: “We will take on Boko Haram decisively, and we are committed to the focus of the operations which is the total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria.”

The COAS, who was visiting the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri said that the regular visit was to boost the morale of the troops, reassure them and listen to any issues affecting them.

He said his visit is to reiterate President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the war effort, adding that the president has assured the military that he would continue to provide the needed resources that is required to execute the fight against insurgency and other violent groups across Nigeria.

He said constant touch with troops and commanders in the front line would reinvigorate them to do more, while giving an assurance that the Army would overcome the recent insecurity experienced in some parts of the North-east.

Earlier while welcoming the COAS, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, lauded the regular visit by the COAS, noting that it would boost the morale of the troops.

He said: We are honoured, we are grateful, we are encouraged by these visits.”

He added that you have provided us guidance, logistics and other things we required.

The COAS during his visit to the Borno theatre of war, interacted with the troops, held meetings with theatre and component commanders, and visited injured soldiers receiving treatment at the 7 Division Military Hospital.

