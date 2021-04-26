Facebook’s Campaign Showcases Content Creators

Facebook has announced the launch of its creators’ campaign in Nigeria and Ghana.

The initiative highlighted the inspiring stories of leading content creators who have succeeded in various creative industries using the Facebook family of Apps to inspire other creative artists and connect with communities.

According to a statement, the Facebook Creators campaign spotlights eight creative artists in Nigeria and Ghana who have built, communicated, and scaled their art and craft to the world using Facebook and Instagram.

These artists represent several creative industries ranging from photography, comedy, fashion, dance and content creation. Their inspiring stories will be amplified through a media partnership with Pulse to showcase their professional journey.

“We are excited about the Facebook Creators campaign because our family of Apps offers content creators unique opportunities to communicate their craft and tell their stories,” Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager for Anglophone West Africa, Oluwasola Obagbemi said.

“At Facebook, we are committed to helping people realise their full potential through campaigns like this. We want African creators to get the best opportunities using our tools to express themselves, inspire others, and build communities and livelihoods, while connecting with their audiences.”

“One of the content creators spotlighted in the campaign was Emmanuel Oyeleke, the talented Nigerian photographer who mastered the art of creating breath-taking posed imagery after quitting his job as a computer programmer.

“The campaign also features Laud Anoo Konadu, popularly known as Dancegod Lloyd. Known for co-founding the Dance with a Purpose Academy and the Rocc Starss Dance Academy, the Ghanaian dance sensation and choreographer regularly shares videos of his dance routines on Instagram with his over 1.1 million followers.

“Other creative artists featured in the campaign include FocusnBlur (Ghanaian Photographer) who was awarded Ghana’s Best Event Photographer in 2019 and 2020; Funke Adepoju (Nigerian Fashion Designer) who is best known for her premium bespoke ready-to-wear collections; and Kaffy Shafau-Ameh (Nigerian Dancer) who is popularly known for breaking the Guinness World Record for ‘Longest Dance Party’ at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006,” it added.

Also featured in the campaign were Apaokagi Mariam – popularly known as Taaooma (Nigerian Comedian), who plays multiple roles in her comedy skits, hilariously spotlighting how African mothers discipline their children; and Claudia Lumor (Ghanaian Entrepreneur) who is widely known as the founder of Kollage Media, producers of Glitz Africa Magazine, and also the Ghana Tourism Ambassador for Fashion Development and Dream Catchers Academy (Nigerian Content Creators) who are best known for offering educational opportunities, leadership skills, and a better life for underprivileged girls through dance, drama, music, and visual arts.

