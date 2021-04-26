Ebonyi Berates PDP over Fake News Sponsorship

Ebonyi State Government has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading fake news, stating that the party should be held responsible for sponsoring fake news in the state.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Uchenna Orji, the state government cited what it described as a vicious, mendacious and faceless post captioned “I will not vote my husband in APC,” falsely credited to Her Excellency, the wife of the Governor of Ebonyi State.”

The commissioner said the fake news was made to trend in social media by “political jobbers deployed by the remnants of the drowned PDP in the State.

He said the disgruntled PDP members had also resorted to writing helplessly and derogatorily about the “quintessential mother of the state and doyen of gender mainstreaming,” who is the wife of the governor.

Orji noted that, “While we take exception to this cheap and disrespectful blackmail, we make bold to state that the wife of our dear Governor is a proud card carrying member of All Progressives Congress with registration number, EB/BZR/11/04202.

“She is a great pillar of support to our Divine Mandate Administration and champion of mobilisation to the cause of APC in the State. Let it be further reiterated that the elegant and superlative amazon of our dear State joined APC with her husband as a response to the clarion call for South East to reintegrate into a party of national spread.

“We, therefore, want to use this medium to admonish the remnants of PDP in the State that no amount of lies and fake news shall mitigate the tsunami that has brazenly befallen them since the glorious defection of the government and people of Ebonyi State to All Progressives Congress,” Orji explained.

The commissioner urged the members of the public to discountenance all the social media posts against the first family of Ebonyi State as a worthless political strategy of PDP to misinform the gullible and elicit public sympathy to their unpleasant political fate .

“Ebonyi State is irreplaceably APC and our dear governor is indomitably delivering in his social contract with the people,” Orji added.

