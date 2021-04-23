ITA, NEPC Launch First E-Lab Training for Agribusinesses in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

As part of commitment to boost trade relationships with Nigeria, the Italian Trade Agency, a governmental agency that supports the business development, partnerships and collaborations between Italian companies and their local counterparts, has launched the first E-Lab Innova in Nigeria.

The E-Lab Innova is an educational training programme for the agri-food sector in Nigeria which will be implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Commission (NEPC) alongside other Italian partners, such as MACFRUT, a leading exhibition for the agribusiness industry.

The training is aimed at increasing the technical and managerial skills of Nigeria agri-food companies in order to support their access to EU markets and foster business partnerships with Italian companies.

Participants which were selected with the support of NEPC are CEOs of high-potential companies active in the production of foods such as mango, pineapple, shea nuts and groundnuts.

The programme is scheduled to hold for the duration of five weeks and will be implemented in three phases: a preliminary assessment to analyse the technical and management training requirements, company potential and profile design; two-week webinar training classes focused on key internalisation topics and a five-day study tour in Italy, which will include Macfrut exhibition.

While giving his opening remark at an event held to flag off the training, Alessandro Gerbino, the Italian Trade Agency Director for West Africa, said “Nigeria remains a strategic point for engagement between the agency and other countries across West Africa.

The E-Lab Innova holds prospects for Nigerian companies to be imparted on the knowledge and technicalities of their counterparts abroad whilst also paving the way for collaborations between Italian and Nigerian agribusinesses.

“We remain committed to supporting the government’s plan to create more jobs through the agrofood industry and ensure that these businesses have the right skillset to grow, sustain their operations and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s economy”, Gerbino said.

In her keynote address, Director, International Export Offices, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Uduak Etokowoh, said that the council constantly seeks out collaborations to strengthen trade relations across the world.

“In adjusting to the new normal of virtual engagements, we are extremely delighted to partner the ITA to deliver this virtual training in support of wealth creation for the economy and to enhance seamless penetration to the EU markets for Nigerian agribusinesses” Etokowoh noted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

