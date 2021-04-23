Delta Police Control Room Gutted By fire

Sylvester Idowu in Warrior

There was pandemonium at the Delta State Police Headquarters, Asaba, yesterday as the control room was engulfed by fire.

THISDAY gathered that the incident, which started at about 3pm, caused panic as officers and visitors were seen scampering for safety.

It was however learnt that the fire was caused by electrical spark that occurred at the Command’s control engine room and destroyed some gadgets and part of the building housing the unit.

Security sources disclosed that some officers and men of the command however made frantic efforts to salvage some sensitive documents before the arrival of men of the fire service who eventually put out the fire.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in a statement issued yesterday, confirmed the fire outbreak at the command’s engine room.

“The command wishes to state that the fire outbreak affected only a part of the control room. Fire service was called immediately, and their timely intervention saved the situation.

“Presently, fire has been put out. Cause of fire incident not yet known but suspected to be as a result of electrical spark from the communication engine room.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the incident has commenced. The Commissioner of Police urge members of the public to ignore any rumor contrary to the actual fact stated above”, he added.

