Breaking: Bandits Kill Three of the Abducted Kaduna Varsity Students

By John Shiklam

Three of the students kidnapped Tuesday night at Greenfield University, a private institution in Kaduna State, by bandits, have been killed. Breaking the tragic news on Friday, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the three abducted students were shot dead by the bandits. The slain students were among the yet to be ascertained number of Greenfield University students abducted Tuesday night by the bandits who invaded the university located off the Kaduna- Abuja road. “In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students.

“The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA,” the commissioner said in a statement.

According to the commissioner, “The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.”

The statement said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of the three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.”

The statement quoted the governor as saying that, “the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent”.

“Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Government will keep citizens informed of further developments”, Aruwan said.

The statement was silent about the number of students abducted from the school and their fate.

