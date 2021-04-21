NGO Gives Free JAMB Form to Badagry Youths

A non-governmental organisation aimed at assisting the less privilege in actualising their dreams, is giving out 200 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to youths in Badagry Division to enable them further their education.

The Founder, Mr. Wusu Babatunji-Ejalonibu described education as the key to development for youths in Badagry youths, adding that it is a starting point to helping those who are financially constrained to further their academic pursuit in a tertiary institution.

“Youths are key elements to developing a community. When you develop them,you are building a community, for the foundation,this is our contribution to humanity.”

The Co-ordinator of the foundation and Free JAMB Committee, Grace Popoola, the education-support system of the free JAMB forms is to encourage youth who can’t afford to obtain the forms.

She appealed to youths to take the advantage presented by the foundation saying candidates who have attained the age of 16 years before next admission, have NIN, as well as youths whose O’level results are not yet released, but input awaiting result, are eligible to take the form.

