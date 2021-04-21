FC Robo Shock Bayelsa Queens in NWFL Super Six Playoff

*Edo Queens concede second defeat to narrow chances of winning

FC Robo of Lagos who are the least favourites for the Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership title and ticket for the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions, shocked Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa 2-0 in one of the games of Match-day two of the Super Six Playoff in Ijebu-Ode.

The Coach Emmanuel Osahon girls defeated NWFL Premiership top-rated team and multiple champions, Bayelsa Queens in the most shocking manners.

FC Robo’s goals were scored by Lawal Taiwo in the 35th minute and Monday Gift in the 37th minute. They were two quick goals.

It was a game, Bayelsa Queens Chief coach Moses Aduku, never had a clue of how best to checkmate the ladies from Lagos, who were in the class of their own playing a fully attacking game. FC Robo clearly outclassed their opponent from Bayelsa.

Bayelsa highly rated to win the Super Six after emerging tops at the end of the first round, played a 1-1 draw against Sunshine Queens in their first game and lost 2-0 in the second game.

They now have just one point out of a maximum six points. While FC Robo have four points from the 1-1 draw against Rivers Angels on Monday, and 2-0 win over Bayelsa Queens.

Similarly, another favorites Edo Queens football club of Benin lost their second game of the playoff to now narrow their chances of having their dream come true.

Edo Queens, this time in the absence of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, lost Tuesday’s game, which was their second game in the series, against Sunshine Queens of Akure 2-1.

Edo Queens were not in their best character in Tuesday’s game against a more resolute Sunshine Queens.

Suliat Abideen opened scoring for Sunshine in the 8th minute, taking advantage of a free kick near Edo penalty area, before Edo Queens equalised in the 20th minute.

Sunday Abigail nailed Edo Queens in the 22nd minute with the winning goal, to keep the final scores at 2-1and a four-point top of the table lead for Sunshine Queens before the kick off of the Rivers Angels vs Delta Queens game.

Edo Queens coach, Stanley Osazee, expressed his disappointment on the poor results recorded so far by his team.

