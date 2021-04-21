Ex-policeman Chauvin Convicted of Murdering Floyd

Former Minneapolis policeman, Derek Chauvin, was yesterday convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, Reuters has reported.

The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, criminally liable in Floyd’s death last year after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. Jurors began their deliberations on Monday.

In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, as he and three fellow officers arrested Floyd, who was accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.

Floyd’s death prompted protests against racism and police brutality in many cities in the United States and around the world last year.

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, Chauvin faces 12-1/2 years in prison for his murder conviction as a first-time criminal offender, according to Reuters.

Prosecutors could, however, seek a longer sentence up to the maximum of 40 years if Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the trial, determines that there were “aggravating factors.”

US President, Mr. Joe Biden, had earlier yesterday said he had spoken by phone with members of Floyd’s family.

