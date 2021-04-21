Bells Varsity Confers Honorary Doctorate Degree on NB Chairman

The Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu has been honoured with the award of Honorary Doctorate Degree, Doctor of Science (DSC), by Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State.

Jamodu was honoured at the 12th convocation ceremony of the institution recently, in recognition of his contributions to the institution, the business ecosystem and national development.

Presenting the award to him, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Jeremiah Ojediran stated that the choice of Jamodu as one of the awardees was in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the development of the university and economic governance in Nigeria.

“Chief Kola Jamodu, no doubt, is a corporate board guru per excellence by every standard moving from the position of employee into several executive roles and becoming the chairman of several blue-chip companies scattered in different sectors of the economy. His role in the phenonemonal growth of the Bells University of Technology till date remains evergreen. Given what he has contributed to the institution, the corporate community and Nigerian economy at large, he certainly deserves to be specially recognised, which informed why we have chosen to honour him with this award,” Ojediran said.

In his acceptance speech, Jamodu thanked the university for the honour, saying that the recognition would further drive him to do more to help businesses thrive and overall national development.

“I am very proud to be associated with this great institution. As immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, I appreciate the opportunity to serve in various capacities in the university. I sincerely thank the council, the University Senate for adding value to my contribution through the conferment of this honorary degree. I sincerely appreciate The Bells University of Technology for this award. I believe the only way to show appreciation is to continue to contribute my quota to the development of this university especially in its quest to attain greatness as a world-class university.”

He pledged his commitment as an alumnus, to continue to support the university and impact lives as service to humanity.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut-Bel congratulated Jamodu for the well deserved honour saying, “we are all very proud of you and wish you more great accomplishments in future.”

An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston, USA, Jamodu is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, London and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN), London.

Beyond his foray in the private sector, Jamodu had served Nigerian government as Minister of Industry in 2001.

He is currently on the Board of Nigerian Breweries Plc as its Chairman. He was a former President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and a past President of the Harvard Business School Alumni Association of Nigeria.

